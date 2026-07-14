EASA Issues New Airspace Warning Amidst Gulf Tensions

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued a critical advisory urging airlines to avoid several Middle Eastern airspaces.

The directive applies to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and over the Gulf of Oman waters. This move stems from escalating tensions as Iran and the U.S. engage in new military actions.

According to EASA, this guidance will remain effective until July 29, offering a temporary measure while assessing the situation's evolution.