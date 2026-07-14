Madhya Pradesh Moves Forward with Uniform Civil Code Draft for Assembly Approval

The Madhya Pradesh government is advancing its agenda for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). A day after receiving the final report from the High-Level Committee, it has announced plans to present the UCC draft in the next cabinet meeting for approval, followed by tabling it in the state assembly.

Cabinet Minister Chetanya Kumar Kashyap briefed the press in Bhopal, indicating that the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is committed to swiftly implementing the UCC. An exclusive cabinet meeting on July 18 will deliberate on the draft, set to be introduced in the assembly during the upcoming Monsoon Session from July 20 to 24.

The report, presented in three volumes, recommends excluding Scheduled Tribes from the UCC’s scope. It includes an analysis of laws across various jurisdictions and public feedback from extensive consultations conducted throughout the state, receiving over 9.58 lakh responses.