Madhya Pradesh Moves Forward with Uniform Civil Code Draft for Assembly Approval

The Madhya Pradesh government is set to table the Uniform Civil Code draft in the state assembly following a High-Level Committee's report submission. The proposed UCC draft will exclude Scheduled Tribes and will be presented during the Monsoon Session after cabinet approval. The draft includes comprehensive recommendations and public feedback analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 16:48 IST
Madhya Pradesh Moves Forward with Uniform Civil Code Draft for Assembly Approval
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet minister Chetanya Kumar Kashyap (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government is advancing its agenda for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). A day after receiving the final report from the High-Level Committee, it has announced plans to present the UCC draft in the next cabinet meeting for approval, followed by tabling it in the state assembly.

Cabinet Minister Chetanya Kumar Kashyap briefed the press in Bhopal, indicating that the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is committed to swiftly implementing the UCC. An exclusive cabinet meeting on July 18 will deliberate on the draft, set to be introduced in the assembly during the upcoming Monsoon Session from July 20 to 24.

The report, presented in three volumes, recommends excluding Scheduled Tribes from the UCC’s scope. It includes an analysis of laws across various jurisdictions and public feedback from extensive consultations conducted throughout the state, receiving over 9.58 lakh responses.

TRENDING

1
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
2
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
3
AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?
Blog

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Global
4
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Can Digital Finance Stop Urban Shocks From Becoming Economic Crises?

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026