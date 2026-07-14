Ayodhya Property Faces Sealing Amid Ram Temple Donation Scandal

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has intensified action against Lavkush Mishra's newly constructed house, posting a notice demanding the approved building plan. The property, registered to his wife, Supriya Mishra, is under scrutiny as ADA threatens sealing if compliance by July 15 remains unmet.

Mishra is embroiled in the Ram Temple donation scam, under investigation for alleged misappropriation. His property faces potential sealing under existing provisions if the required documents are not provided.

Meanwhile, the judicial custody of Mishra and seven others has been extended by an Ayodhya court. The Supreme Court, addressing petitions, is contemplating an independent investigation into allegations of donation mishandling at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.