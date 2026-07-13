Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran Clash Over Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. reinstated its blockade of Iranian shipping in the Gulf following recent hostilities, raising concerns about the Strait of Hormuz's strategic control. President Trump's firm stance escalated tensions with Iran, significantly impacting oil prices and global energy supplies, while both sides exchange missile and drone attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 20:32 IST
Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran Clash Over Strait of Hormuz
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The United States has re-established its blockade on Iranian shipping in the Gulf, ensuring the pivotal Strait of Hormuz remains open amidst escalating hostilities between the two nations. Both U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged missile and drone attacks, following Iran's weekend announcement of the strait’s closure.

President Donald Trump declared the strait open against Iran's claims. He emphasized the U.S.'s role as “the Guardian of the Hormuz Strait,” seeking reimbursement for shipped cargo. Despite U.S. assertions, Iran's military and Revolutionary Guards retaliated, targeting U.S. facilities across multiple regions.

As military actions intensify, the interim agreement to reduce regional hostilities and reopen the strategic waterway is now under threat. Rising oil prices underscore global economic apprehension, while politics heat up ahead of U.S. congressional elections.

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