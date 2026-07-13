Geopolitical Tensions Shake Markets as Oil Prices Surge

Escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran have unsettled the markets, leading to a decline in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures. The situation has driven oil prices up and impacted chip stocks. Investors remain cautious ahead of significant economic and corporate earnings reports later this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 15:19 IST
Geopolitical Tensions Shake Markets as Oil Prices Surge
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  • United States

Futures linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined on Monday due to rising tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the Gulf. This geopolitical friction has unsettled investor sentiment, leading to an increase in oil prices and negatively impacting chip stocks.

The heightened tensions stem partially from Iran's claim of closing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical channel for global oil supplies. This development casts uncertainty over a recent interim U.S.-Iran agreement and has triggered a more than 2% rise in crude futures, while the Nasdaq, led by tech sectors, faced notable declines.

Investors are closely monitoring a busy week of economic indicators and corporate earnings, which may test the durability of the U.S. equity rally. Key economic data and second-quarter earnings reports are anticipated, with markets keeping an eye on potential changes in monetary policy from Federal Reserve officials.

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