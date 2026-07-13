Geopolitical Tensions Shake Markets as Oil Prices Surge

Futures linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined on Monday due to rising tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the Gulf. This geopolitical friction has unsettled investor sentiment, leading to an increase in oil prices and negatively impacting chip stocks.

The heightened tensions stem partially from Iran's claim of closing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical channel for global oil supplies. This development casts uncertainty over a recent interim U.S.-Iran agreement and has triggered a more than 2% rise in crude futures, while the Nasdaq, led by tech sectors, faced notable declines.

Investors are closely monitoring a busy week of economic indicators and corporate earnings, which may test the durability of the U.S. equity rally. Key economic data and second-quarter earnings reports are anticipated, with markets keeping an eye on potential changes in monetary policy from Federal Reserve officials.