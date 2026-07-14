Goldman Sachs Thrives Amid Market Volatility and Mega-Deals

Goldman Sachs exceeded second-quarter profit expectations, buoyed by increased dealmaking activity and market volatility sparked by Middle East conflicts, which pushed its equities business to new highs.

The much-anticipated SpaceX IPO, where Goldman played a leading underwriting role, further elevated volumes, showcasing a 72% jump in equities trading revenue from the previous year.

Goldman also reported a surge in investment banking fees, driven by a wave of high-value global mergers and acquisitions, reinforcing its stature in the financial world.