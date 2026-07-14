Goldman Sachs Thrives Amid Market Volatility and Mega-Deals

Goldman Sachs reported a significant increase in profits for the second quarter, driven by heightened dealmaking and equities trading amidst market volatility due to Middle East tensions. The company benefited from SpaceX's IPO and saw record earnings in several sectors, cementing its role as a leading financial institution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 17:19 IST
Goldman Sachs Thrives Amid Market Volatility and Mega-Deals
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Goldman Sachs exceeded second-quarter profit expectations, buoyed by increased dealmaking activity and market volatility sparked by Middle East conflicts, which pushed its equities business to new highs.

The much-anticipated SpaceX IPO, where Goldman played a leading underwriting role, further elevated volumes, showcasing a 72% jump in equities trading revenue from the previous year.

Goldman also reported a surge in investment banking fees, driven by a wave of high-value global mergers and acquisitions, reinforcing its stature in the financial world.

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