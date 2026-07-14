IBM's Revenue Forecast Sparks Market Chaos

IBM's recent forecast of its second-quarter revenue falling below market estimates has triggered significant turmoil in the stock market. The company, indicating a shift in client spending towards data-center infrastructure, suggests that AI advancements are increasingly straining the software sector.

The announcement sent IBM's shares plunging by 20% during premarket trading, simultaneously affecting other software stocks and the Dow futures. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF also fell by more than 4%. This movement reflects growing anxieties among software investors that AI's capability to automate routine tasks could fundamentally threaten the industry's future.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna attributed the financial shortfall to unexpected client shifts in capital expenditures towards servers, storage, and memory due to expected price hikes. Despite bracing for some supply-chain impacts, the extent of spending redirection caught the company off guard, leaving numerous large deals unclosed. With a forecasted revenue of $17.2 billion for the quarter, IBM falls short against the analysts' $17.86 billion prediction.