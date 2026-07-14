Wall Street Responds: Softer Inflation Fuels Market Optimism

S&P 500 futures turned positive as a softer-than-expected inflation report prompted speculation of a more dovish Federal Reserve. The Consumer Price Index rose 3.5% yearly, below the forecasted 3.8%. Core CPI also underperformed estimates, prompting mixed reactions across indices as Dow fell slightly while Nasdaq gained significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 18:05 IST
Wall Street Responds: Softer Inflation Fuels Market Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

S&P 500 futures showed an upward trend on Tuesday, spurred by an unexpected inflation report suggesting a potential shift in Federal Reserve policy. The Consumer Price Index increased by 3.5% annually, falling short of the projected 3.8% rise reported by economists surveyed by Reuters.

Core inflation, excluding the often volatile food and energy sectors, marked a 2.6% annual rise, slightly below the anticipated 2.8%. Moreover, the core CPI remained stable month-on-month, contrary to expectations of a 0.2% increase.

By 8:33 a.m. ET, the indexes showed varied responses: Dow E-minis slightly dropped by 6 points, S&P 500 E-minis gained 35.5 points, while Nasdaq 100 E-minis rose sharply by 407.5 points.

TRENDING

1
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
2
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
3
AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?
Blog

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Global
4
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Can Digital Finance Stop Urban Shocks From Becoming Economic Crises?

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026