Wall Street Responds: Softer Inflation Fuels Market Optimism
S&P 500 futures turned positive as a softer-than-expected inflation report prompted speculation of a more dovish Federal Reserve. The Consumer Price Index rose 3.5% yearly, below the forecasted 3.8%. Core CPI also underperformed estimates, prompting mixed reactions across indices as Dow fell slightly while Nasdaq gained significantly.
- Country:
- United States
S&P 500 futures showed an upward trend on Tuesday, spurred by an unexpected inflation report suggesting a potential shift in Federal Reserve policy. The Consumer Price Index increased by 3.5% annually, falling short of the projected 3.8% rise reported by economists surveyed by Reuters.
Core inflation, excluding the often volatile food and energy sectors, marked a 2.6% annual rise, slightly below the anticipated 2.8%. Moreover, the core CPI remained stable month-on-month, contrary to expectations of a 0.2% increase.
By 8:33 a.m. ET, the indexes showed varied responses: Dow E-minis slightly dropped by 6 points, S&P 500 E-minis gained 35.5 points, while Nasdaq 100 E-minis rose sharply by 407.5 points.
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