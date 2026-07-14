"Has no concern for farmers": Karnataka BJP chief targets CM DK Shivakumar over Bidadi Township project

Amid the opposition to the proposed Bidadi Township Project on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra on Tuesday said that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar should prioritise the interests of the farmers.

ANI | Updated: 14-07-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 21:08 IST
"Has no concern for farmers": Karnataka BJP chief targets CM DK Shivakumar over Bidadi Township project
Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Amid the opposition to the proposed Bidadi Township Project on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra on Tuesday said that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar should prioritise the interests of the farmers. He said that the BJP will "stand" with farmers and "protect their interests"

"In a significant development yesterday, farmers protested against the officials who had arrived to conduct a survey for the Bidadi Township. They demanded that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar safeguard the interests of the farmers" "As the Chief Minister of the state, his priority should be the farmers, not real estate. Unfortunately, the Chief Minister himself takes such a deep interest in real estate that he shows no concern for the farmers. It is time for him to understand the sentiments of the farmers; the township project should not even be considered unless more than 70% of the farmers are willing to part with their land--land cannot be acquired forcibly. The BJP stands with the farmers. We will protect their interests...", he told ANI.

The remarks come amid continued opposition from farmers to the Karnataka government's proposed township project in Bidadi, with protesters expressing concerns over the acquisition of agricultural land and its impact on their livelihoods. Protests intensified after hundreds of farmers, predominantly women wielding brooms, chased away government survey teams. Farmers damaged vehicles and clashed with police, forcing a halt to the survey.

The Karnataka government's proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) has sparked strong opposition from farmers and triggered a political row over land acquisition. Envisioned as India's first "AI-powered city" in Bidadi, around 40 km from Bengaluru, the project covers nearly 9,600 acres and requires the acquisition of vast stretches of fertile agricultural land. (ANI)

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