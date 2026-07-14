Cuba in Darkness: Power Grid Collapse Sparks Nationwide Blackouts

Cuba's national power grid faced yet another collapse on Tuesday, contributing to the island's ongoing series of energy crises.

State media reported that this marks the third major blackout in just nine days, leaving an estimated 10 million people without power. The crisis comes amid an oil blockade imposed by the United States, intended to put economic pressure on the island following its support of deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela had been Cuba's primary source of fuel, and Mexico recently halted oil shipments under U.S. influence, exacerbating the crisis. The chronic energy failures have sparked widespread frustration, resulting in scattered protests across Havana.