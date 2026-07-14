Cuba in Darkness: Power Grid Collapse Sparks Nationwide Blackouts

Cuba experienced a major power grid collapse, marking the third blackout in nine days. Around 10 million people were left without electricity due to a U.S.-imposed oil blockade that crippled the island's energy system. The blackout intensified social tensions, leading to protests in Havana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 21:07 IST
Cuba in Darkness: Power Grid Collapse Sparks Nationwide Blackouts
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  • Country:
  • United States

Cuba's national power grid faced yet another collapse on Tuesday, contributing to the island's ongoing series of energy crises.

State media reported that this marks the third major blackout in just nine days, leaving an estimated 10 million people without power. The crisis comes amid an oil blockade imposed by the United States, intended to put economic pressure on the island following its support of deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela had been Cuba's primary source of fuel, and Mexico recently halted oil shipments under U.S. influence, exacerbating the crisis. The chronic energy failures have sparked widespread frustration, resulting in scattered protests across Havana.

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