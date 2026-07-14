Justice Barrett Calls for Increased Supreme Court Security Budget Amid Rising Threats

Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Elena Kagan testified before Congress, urging approval for a 10% budget increase for Supreme Court security due to rising threats. Barrett shared personal experiences, while the Supreme Court's request aims to expand protective measures for justices amidst a significant uptick in judicial threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 21:12 IST
Justice Barrett Calls for Increased Supreme Court Security Budget Amid Rising Threats
Justice
  • Country:
  • United States

Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Elena Kagan appeared before the House appropriations subcommittee on Tuesday, pushing for a 10% budget increase for Supreme Court security amid escalating threats.

Barrett described personal threats faced by her family, including a swatting incident, to illustrate the need for enhanced security measures.

The justices emphasized the urgency of their request, citing data from the U.S. Marshals Service indicating a rising number of threats against federal judges.

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