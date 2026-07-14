Tensions Escalate in West Asia: Impact on Indian Nationals and Global Trade

In a tragic turn of events, thirteen Indian nationals have lost their lives, and several others are missing as the conflict in West Asia intensifies. The ongoing tensions between Iran and the alliance of the United States and Israel have disrupted international trade routes and energy supplies, prompting concern from India.

Reports suggest the conflict erupted on February 28, negatively impacting maritime transit through critical routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. India's Ministry of External Affairs, represented by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, expressed deep concern over recent attacks on vessels carrying Indian nationals.

Jaiswal reiterated India's stance at a media briefing, calling for unimpeded navigation through international waterways, vital for global economic security. India has urged both Iran and the US to de-escalate tensions, advocating for a return to diplomatic dialogue to stabilize the region urgently.