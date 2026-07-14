Renewed U.S.-Iran Tensions Spike Global Oil Prices

Oil prices surged to a one-month high as U.S. naval blockades on Iran and renewed U.S.-Iran conflicts heightened concerns over energy flow disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. The price rise was limited by fears of inflation impacting global economic growth. Brent crude reached its highest since June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 20:40 IST
Renewed U.S.-Iran Tensions Spike Global Oil Prices
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Global oil prices jumped approximately 2% to reach a one-month high on Tuesday after the U.S. reinstated a naval blockade on Iran, intensifying worries about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The escalation in conflict between Washington and Tehran has raised alarm over energy supplies through the vital waterway.

Historically, around 20% of the world's oil passes through the strait, making it a critical channel for the global oil market. However, concerns about rising energy prices triggering inflation and slowing economic growth worldwide are keeping these gains in check. On the markets, Brent crude futures increased by $1.72, or 2.1%, to $85.02 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $1.05, or 1.3%, to $79.19 per barrel.

The renewed hostilities involve Iran launching missiles at a U.S. airbase in Jordan and U.S. forces retaliating with prolonged strikes against Iranian targets. These developments have cast doubt on whether a recent memorandum of understanding can halt ongoing hostilities, impacting global energy supplies and inflation outlooks. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions are further compounded by regional conflicts affecting oil output and refining operations, adding to uncertainties in the energy market.

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