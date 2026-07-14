Byju Raveendran's Legal Battle Continues in Singapore: Appeal Still Underway

Despite reports to the contrary, Byju Raveendran's appeal against a Singapore civil contempt order remains pending. His legal team clarified that the recent court decision was related to a stay application, while the substantive appeal is yet to be heard. The legal dispute arises from an arbitration-related document disclosure issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 22:24 IST
Byju Raveendran's Legal Battle Continues in Singapore: Appeal Still Underway
Byju Raveendran (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Byju Raveendran, the founder of the prominent edtech company, remains embroiled in a legal dispute in Singapore. His legal team has clarified that his appeal against a civil contempt order, initially passed by a Singapore court, is still pending before the Singapore Court of Appeal. Contrary to some media reports, the appeal has not been rejected.

The hearing held on July 9, 2026, was focused on a temporary suspension application of the civil contempt order, which was originally issued on May 25, 2026. Although the Singapore High Court declined to grant a stay, they did not address or dismiss Raveendran's main appeal against the contempt decision, which awaits judgment in the appellate court.

Raveendran's legal advisors have emphasized that his bid to overturn the contempt order remains viable, with the option for further interim relief from the Court of Appeal. They argue that the High Court's recent decision does not prevent Raveendran from returning to Singapore, outlining that the order only takes effect if he enters the country and stressing that the civil contempt order does not equate to a criminal conviction.

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