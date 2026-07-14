Roadblock in Dehradun: Congress's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Faces Venue Hurdle

The Congress party's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme, set to feature Rahul Gandhi in Dehradun, encountered issues as event material trucks were reportedly stopped despite having venue permission. The campaign aims to highlight student-related issues, such as exam irregularities, nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 22:28 IST
Roadblock in Dehradun: Congress's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Faces Venue Hurdle
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party's planned 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Dehradun, featuring Rahul Gandhi, has encountered an unexpected obstacle as trucks carrying event materials were allegedly prevented from entering the venue. This comes despite the party securing formal authorization to use Parade Ground from July 15 to 17, confirmed by Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC).

In response to the developments, UPCC President Ganesh Godiyal revealed ongoing discussions with involved administrative officials to resolve the situation. He rallied Congress workers to gather at the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters by late Tuesday night, aiming to escort the obstructed trucks to the event location.

Set to address student welfare and educational concerns, the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is part of a broader national initiative. Originally launched by Rahul Gandhi in Kota, the campaign confronts examination malpractice and critiques the Union Education Ministry under Dharmendra Pradhan for alleged inefficacies. The Dehradun event anticipates further student and youth interactions highlighting these pivotal issues.

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