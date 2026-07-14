India Aids in Building Monastery at Everest's Doorstep

In a significant development, India has laid the foundation stone for a monastery in Nepal's Solukhumbu district, famously known as the gateway to Everest. The construction of the Ngagyur Nyingma Palyul Dhongag Chholing Monastery will be financially supported by India, as confirmed by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

The ceremony was jointly conducted by Mina Karki Basnet, Chairperson of Likhu Pike Rural Municipality, and Ajay Kumar Singh, Second Secretary, Embassy of India in Kathmandu. The Government of India will allocate approximately 33 million Nepali rupees for this High Impact Community Development Project.

This initiative marks the sixth HICDP in Nepal's Solukhumbu district, highlighting the growing cooperation between the two nations. The partnership aims to bolster infrastructure while preserving cultural heritage, illustrating the broader and evolving bilateral ties between India and Nepal across multiple sectors since the 1950s.