Dramatic Mid-flight Rescue: The Terrifying Incident Aboard Ryanair Flight

A mid-flight ordeal left passengers on a Ryanair flight in terror after a loud noise indicated a crisis. Ljubisa Karovic, 61, was almost sucked out of the aircraft due to a dislodged window. His wife, Svetlana Maksimovic, recounted the dramatic scenes where passengers urgently worked to save him.

Reports suggest that an engine fragment broke off, shattering the window and causing cabin decompression early in the journey from Thessaloniki to Germany. Aviation authorities, including those from North Macedonia and the U.S., are conducting a thorough investigation alongside Greek officials.

Karovic currently receives care in a Thessaloniki hospital for significant injuries. The couple's legal representative emphasized the gravity of the incident as Ryanair remains silent pending the official investigation's results.