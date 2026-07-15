Melting Greenland: Climate Clues from the Ice

An international team, including 80 scientists and crew, will journey to Greenland on the RSS David Attenborough to investigate the potential climate impact of the island's melting glaciers. The mission aims to explore how these changes might disrupt the Atlantic Ocean current system, essential for regulating Europe's climate.

The expedition, named GIANT - Greenland Ice sheet to AtlaNtic Tipping points, follows Europe's record-breaking June temperatures, which caused significant disruptions. Kelly Hogan from the British Antarctic Survey emphasized the challenges in adapting to even minor climate shifts, reinforcing the mission's importance.

Despite its official name, the RSS David Attenborough is affectionately called 'Boaty McBoatface' by the British public. The vessel includes a submersible that will map glacier geometry, collecting vital data for future climate models and an early-warning system for possible glacier collapses.