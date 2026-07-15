Melting Greenland: Climate Clues from the Ice

A research team aboard the RSS David Attenborough will study Greenland's melting glaciers and their impact on Atlantic Ocean currents. The mission seeks to understand the consequences for Europe's climate, spurred by recent heatwaves. High-tech equipment, including 'Boaty McBoatface,' will collect unprecedented data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 05:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 05:31 IST
Melting Greenland: Climate Clues from the Ice
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  • United Kingdom

An international team, including 80 scientists and crew, will journey to Greenland on the RSS David Attenborough to investigate the potential climate impact of the island's melting glaciers. The mission aims to explore how these changes might disrupt the Atlantic Ocean current system, essential for regulating Europe's climate.

The expedition, named GIANT - Greenland Ice sheet to AtlaNtic Tipping points, follows Europe's record-breaking June temperatures, which caused significant disruptions. Kelly Hogan from the British Antarctic Survey emphasized the challenges in adapting to even minor climate shifts, reinforcing the mission's importance.

Despite its official name, the RSS David Attenborough is affectionately called 'Boaty McBoatface' by the British public. The vessel includes a submersible that will map glacier geometry, collecting vital data for future climate models and an early-warning system for possible glacier collapses.

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