Argentina's 'Cabalas' and World Cup Rivalries: Soccer News Highlights

Fans of Argentina are resorting to superstitions, known locally as 'cabalas', as they prepare for their World Cup semi-final against England, hoping their rituals will bring victory.

In other sports news, the New York Jets’ quarterback, Geno Smith, will not face charges related to a battery incident, providing closure to the investigation.

Meanwhile, Spain ended France's World Cup journey with a dominant performance, leaving the tournament's previous favorite struggling to recover.