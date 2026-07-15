Argentina's 'Cabalas' and World Cup Rivalries: Soccer News Highlights

The summary covers various soccer news including Argentina fans' superstitions ahead of a World Cup clash against England, an investigation closure involving Jets QB Geno Smith, Messi's record at the World Cup, and Spain's tactical win over France. It also touches on cultural influences on soccer rivalries and a coach's departure and controversial decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 05:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 05:25 IST
Argentina's 'Cabalas' and World Cup Rivalries: Soccer News Highlights
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  • Country:
  • Argentina

Fans of Argentina are resorting to superstitions, known locally as 'cabalas', as they prepare for their World Cup semi-final against England, hoping their rituals will bring victory.

In other sports news, the New York Jets’ quarterback, Geno Smith, will not face charges related to a battery incident, providing closure to the investigation.

Meanwhile, Spain ended France's World Cup journey with a dominant performance, leaving the tournament's previous favorite struggling to recover.

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