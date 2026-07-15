Global Tensions and Transnational Repression: A News Brief Overview

Amid increasing global tensions, U.S. lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill on Tuesday designed to penalize foreign agents threatening individuals on American soil. The move is aimed at addressing transnational repression by countries like China and Iran, with the bill spearheaded by Democratic Senator Adam Schiff and Republican Senator John Curtis.

Meanwhile, the Middle East sees further conflict as two Emirati oil tankers are reportedly hit by Iranian missiles, resulting in casualties and heightened fears of further escalation in the Strait of Hormuz. This comes as Iran signals a new threat in the Red Sea's Bab el-Mandeb strait.

Elsewhere, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is honoured in France for his security efforts in collaboration with President Macron. Additionally, emergency responses are underway following incidents ranging from airplane emergencies to wildfires in the Fontainebleau forest near Paris.