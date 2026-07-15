Top Headlines: Oil Prices, Digital Euros, and Banking Reforms

The Financial Times reports on BP reducing its net debt amid a surge in oil prices due to conflicts in Iran. The ECB enlists digital euro critics for a trial, and Brussels proposes easing banking capital requirements. Meanwhile, Lucid seeks advisors to tackle its EV sales challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 08:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 08:08 IST
Top Headlines: Oil Prices, Digital Euros, and Banking Reforms
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BP has reported a debt reduction of up to 13%, attributed to increased oil and refined product prices linked to the ongoing Iran conflict. This financial boost highlights the volatile nature of global oil markets.

In a significant move, the European Central Bank (ECB) has chosen 36 firms, including Germany's Deutsche Bank and France's Groupe BPCE, to participate in testing a digital euro. This selection marks a critical step in Europe's digital currency journey.

Brussels plans to propose lower capital requirements for certain banks, aligning with regulatory changes in the U.S. and U.K. In a related financial development, electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid seeks strategic guidance to address declining sales, dismissing bankruptcy rumors.

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