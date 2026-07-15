Top Headlines: Oil Prices, Digital Euros, and Banking Reforms

BP has reported a debt reduction of up to 13%, attributed to increased oil and refined product prices linked to the ongoing Iran conflict. This financial boost highlights the volatile nature of global oil markets.

In a significant move, the European Central Bank (ECB) has chosen 36 firms, including Germany's Deutsche Bank and France's Groupe BPCE, to participate in testing a digital euro. This selection marks a critical step in Europe's digital currency journey.

Brussels plans to propose lower capital requirements for certain banks, aligning with regulatory changes in the U.S. and U.K. In a related financial development, electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid seeks strategic guidance to address declining sales, dismissing bankruptcy rumors.