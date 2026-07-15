China's Economic Growth Falters Amid Oil Shock and Weak Demand

China's economic growth slowed to 4.3% in Q2 2023, underperforming analysts' expectations due to weak domestic demand and an oil shock from the Iran war. Experts suggest focusing on direct household support and fiscal measures over infrastructure spending to revive consumer confidence and stabilize economic momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 08:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 08:46 IST
China's Economic Growth Falters Amid Oil Shock and Weak Demand
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  • China

China's economy expanded at a slower pace of 4.3% in the second quarter of 2023, falling short of analyst forecasts, amid weak domestic demand and an oil shock related to the Iran war. Official data revealed that the growth decelerated from a 5.0% increase in the first quarter.

Market experts express concerns over the stagnating consumption and the need for targeted policy support to stimulate consumer spending, as infrastructural measures alone appear insufficient. Observers are closely watching the upcoming Politburo meeting for indications of fiscal strategies to buoy the economy.

Analysts highlight the resilience in retail sales and industrial production but caution about the long-term outlook given the property sector's ongoing malaise. Many urge a pivot towards bolstering domestic consumption and innovating policy frameworks to sustain growth amid a challenging economic environment.

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