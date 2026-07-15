Tensions Rise in the Strait of Hormuz Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict

On Tuesday, the number of vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz increased, with most engaging in Iranian trade, prior to the commencement of a U.S. blockade on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump reinstated a naval blockade on Iranian ports and warned of potential attacks on power plants and bridges unless negotiations resumed. Ship-tracking data from Kpler revealed that nine out of eleven vessels traversed the Iranian route.

Amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions impacting the Middle East, vessel entries and exits through the strait were dominated by Iranian exports. Recent attacks on ships have tightened crude supply, heightening concerns over the safety of shipping lanes in the Persian Gulf.