Unveiling the Air India Tragedy: Investigators Near Conclusion

Indian air accident investigators have entered the final stages of their probe into last year's catastrophic Air India crash, as indicated by a recent court filing. The filing reveals that a cockpit voice recorder transcript and a psychological autopsy have been prepared, yet details remain undisclosed.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787, tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India, resulting in the loss of 260 lives. Among those investigated are the pilots: Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder, whose profiles highlight their extensive flying experience and personal backgrounds.

Sabharwal, 56, was described as a "gentleman" by colleagues, with decades of flying experience. Meanwhile, Kunder, 32, known for his love of superhero movies and technology, had pursued aviation fervently from a young age. Both pilots' families remain involved in seeking a comprehensive examination of the crash circumstances.