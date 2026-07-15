Unraveling the Air India Crash: Inside the Investigation

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is on the brink of completing its in-depth investigation into last year's tragic Air India crash that resulted in the loss of 260 lives. The probe, which has entered its final stages, involves a comprehensive examination of cockpit voice recorder data and psychological autopsies, among other analyses.

The AAIB highlighted the complexities involved, noting that a thorough assessment of organizational factors and the retrieval of data from an engine monitoring unit are still in progress. Investigators have diligently interviewed Air India 787 pilots, crew members, technical personnel, and various specialists to piece together the incident's events.

The investigation has faced challenges, including media speculation affecting witness cooperation. However, the AAIB remains committed to delivering a final report by October, which will undergo international scrutiny before publication. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and other entities are expected to review the findings.