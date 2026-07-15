Psychological Analysis Conducted in Air India Crash Investigation

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is conducting a comprehensive investigation into last year's Air India crash. This includes a psychological autopsy and evaluation, as well as analyses of data from the cockpit voice recorder and engine monitoring units. A psychologist's final report has been submitted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 09:43 IST
Psychological Analysis Conducted in Air India Crash Investigation
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India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has taken a novel step in its ongoing probe of last year's Air India crash by conducting a psychological autopsy, according to a recent court filing.

The report, which remains confidential, does not specify the subject of the psychological analysis. The crash involved a Boeing 787 shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people.

The bureau has also prepared a transcript from the cockpit voice recorder. Further data analysis from the engine monitoring unit is pending, and organizational factors contributing to the tragedy are still under review.

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