Psychological Analysis Conducted in Air India Crash Investigation

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has taken a novel step in its ongoing probe of last year's Air India crash by conducting a psychological autopsy, according to a recent court filing.

The report, which remains confidential, does not specify the subject of the psychological analysis. The crash involved a Boeing 787 shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people.

The bureau has also prepared a transcript from the cockpit voice recorder. Further data analysis from the engine monitoring unit is pending, and organizational factors contributing to the tragedy are still under review.