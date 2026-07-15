B&M Sees Revenue Growth Boosted by France

Discount retailer B&M reported a 2% increase in first-quarter group revenue, driven by strong growth in France and a recovery at Heron Foods, which compensated for a decline in like-for-like sales in its core UK business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 11:41 IST
B&M Sees Revenue Growth Boosted by France
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  • United Kingdom

Discount retailer B&M has announced a 2% rise in its first-quarter group revenue, attributing this growth largely to robust performance in France.

The company's strong results from its French operations and a rebound at Heron Foods helped counterbalance declining like-for-like sales within its primary UK business.

The figures highlight the organization's capacity to leverage international markets and diversification to sustain revenue amidst domestic challenges.

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