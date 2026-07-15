ASML's Strong Q2 Performance Surpasses Expectations

ASML, the world's largest provider of equipment for computer chip manufacturing, posted impressive financial results for the second quarter, surpassing market expectations.

The company reported revenue of 9.33 billion euros for the quarter ending June 30, outpacing analyst projections of 8.80 billion euros, according to median estimates from LSEG.

Net income also exceeded forecasts, reaching 2.92 billion euros, compared to the anticipated 2.62 billion euros, as demand from AI chip producers offset uncertainties related to Chinese sales.