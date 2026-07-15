ASML's Strong Q2 Performance Surpasses Expectations

ASML, the leading supplier of computer chip manufacturing equipment, reported robust second-quarter financial results. The company saw increased revenue and profit, driven by strong demand from AI chip manufacturers which mitigated concerns about sales to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 10:36 IST
ASML's Strong Q2 Performance Surpasses Expectations
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ASML, the world's largest provider of equipment for computer chip manufacturing, posted impressive financial results for the second quarter, surpassing market expectations.

The company reported revenue of 9.33 billion euros for the quarter ending June 30, outpacing analyst projections of 8.80 billion euros, according to median estimates from LSEG.

Net income also exceeded forecasts, reaching 2.92 billion euros, compared to the anticipated 2.62 billion euros, as demand from AI chip producers offset uncertainties related to Chinese sales.

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