Eurozone Bond Yields Climb Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Data

Eurozone bond yields exhibited upward movement on Wednesday, influenced by rising oil prices, a consequence of escalating Middle East tensions and U.S. inflation statistics.

The yield of Germany's 2-year bond saw notable volatility, first climbing to a two-year high due to U.S.-Iran conflicts before stabilizing post weak U.S. inflation data.

Amid fears of disrupted energy supply, oil prices surged, influencing expectations for ECB rate hikes, as Iran's threats heightened concerns over the closure of critical trade routes.