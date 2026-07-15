Dollar's Decline Amid Inflation Concerns

The dollar's value decreased on Wednesday following softer-than-expected inflation data, cooling speculation about a Federal Reserve rate increase. This comes despite oil price hikes that could raise inflation risks.

While the U.S. dollar index dipped dramatically to its lowest in nearly two weeks, the euro and British pound saw gains. The inflation report also prompted a dip in bond yields, lessening expectations for a near-term Fed rate hike.

However, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh expressed concerns over persistent inflation, signaling potential policy actions. Tensions in the Gulf, with rising oil prices, continue to fuel inflation, creating a complex economic scenario.