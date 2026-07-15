RISE Worldwide Paves Path for India's Cricketing Prodigy, Gunalan Kamalini

RISE Worldwide Ltd partners with promising young cricketer Gunalan Kamalini, marking a milestone as she becomes the first female athlete in their talent roster. The agency will manage her endorsements and brand strategy, allowing her to focus on her game. Kamalini has already achieved significant milestones in her budding career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:09 IST
RISE Worldwide Paves Path for India's Cricketing Prodigy, Gunalan Kamalini
Gunalan Kamalini. (Photo/RISE Worldwide) . Image Credit: ANI

RISE Worldwide Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance, is investing in India's cricket future by signing young talent Gunalan Kamalini. Known for her fearless performance, Kamalini joins the agency's sterling cricket portfolio alongside stars like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Her addition marks the agency's first female signing, highlighting RISE's dedication to nurturing top-tier sporting talent.

As her exclusive commercial and talent management partner, RISE Worldwide will oversee Kamalini’s brand endorsements, public appearances, and digital content, allowing her to focus solely on improving her cricket skills. Nikhil Bardia, Head of the agency, expressed pride in welcoming Kamalini, noting her confidence and ambition.

The 17-year-old has already made history by joining the Mumbai Indians as the youngest player and has represented India in various tournaments, including the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup. Her selection for the 2026 Asian Games further emphasizes her rising stature in Indian cricket. The strategic partnership aims to maximize her potential on and off the field.

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