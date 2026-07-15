UN Chief Advocates Fair Play in Global Mineral Trade for Clean Energy

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges a rules-based global framework for the fair trade of critical energy transition minerals. His call highlights the need for equitable distribution of benefits among developing nations amidst rising demand spurred by the clean energy shift, digital growth, and high-tech expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:08 IST
UN Chief Advocates Fair Play in Global Mineral Trade for Clean Energy
United Nations logo (Photo/X@UN) . Image Credit: ANI

During the inaugural UN High-Level Meeting on Critical Energy Transition Minerals, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the necessity for a rules-based global framework governing the trade of essential minerals pivotal to clean energy advancement. Guterres underscored the importance of international cooperation to ensure developing countries gain equitable benefits from the global shift to renewable energy sources.

Guterres highlighted the unstoppable momentum of the clean energy transition, stressing the urgency for fairness to communities responsible for driving this change. Critical minerals like copper, lithium, and cobalt form the backbone of various clean technologies, such as electric vehicles and solar panels, as well as significant roles in digital and high-tech industries.

With expectations that global demand for these minerals will more than double by 2040, Guterres pointed to the opportunity for resource-rich developing nations to diversify their economies. However, he lamented that many remain raw material exporters, with developed countries capturing the majority of economic value. Africa, holding 30% of global critical mineral reserves, yet receiving only 2% of clean energy investments, exemplifies this imbalance.

Guterres called for heightened international collaboration to create resilient and transparent supply chains, warning against bilateral deals risking exploitation and inequality. He advocated for rules supporting technology transfer, infrastructure investment, and adherence to social and environmental standards while emphasizing the necessity of incorporating human rights and environmental protection in supply chain governance.

As global demand for critical minerals surges, Guterres urged equitable governance, supply security, and diversification, advocating a clean energy transition underscored by justice and resilience.

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