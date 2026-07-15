India-UK Free Trade Pact: A New Era of Economic Partnerships

The much-anticipated India-UK Free Trade Agreement, now in force, marks a significant milestone in the bilateral economic relations between the two countries. According to Harjinder Kang, the UK's chief negotiator for the deal, the agreement has been established with a long-term vision, skillfully designed to withstand future challenges.

Despite the intricate negotiations, both the British and Indian teams shared a political commitment that played a crucial role in sealing the deal. Kang emphasized that even amid a government change in the UK, the resolve to finalize the agreement remained unwavering, showcasing its bipartisan support.

British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, described the agreement as a 'historic moment' that enhances trade by over GBP 25 billion in the long term. Highlighting the expansive reach of this pact, Cameron noted that it covers 30 chapters and provides substantial tariff reductions, boosting collaboration across numerous sectors, including clean energy and financial services.