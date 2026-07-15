Delhi High Court Rejects Bail for MCD Engineer in CBI Bribery Case

The Delhi High Court has decisively rejected the anticipatory bail plea of an MCD Junior Engineer implicated in a high-profile CBI corruption investigation. The court cited the engineer's evasive conduct, failing to join the probe despite notifications and being declared a proclaimed offender, as key reasons for denial.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee upheld the CBI's stance against Navdeep Khatri's bail application, which stems from an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The case unfolded after a private contractor accused a co-conspirator of demanding a Rs 2 lakh bribe—a sum to avert the demolition of a building project linked to the junior engineer.

The High Court underscored the seriousness of Khatri's absconding, noting multiple non-bailable warrants issued prior to declaring him a proclaimed offender. Despite no direct recovery from Khatri, Justice Banerjee highlighted the CBI's allegations and the pressure tactics reportedly used against the complainant as crucial factors influencing the court's stringent stance.