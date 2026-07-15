Indian Stock Market Inches Up Amid Mixed Global Cues

The Indian stock market saw a restrained rise on Wednesday, with key indices gaining ground despite fluctuating momentum. The Sensex climbed by over 130 points, closing at 77,185.43, while the Nifty ended at 24,078.50, marking a 0.11% increase. Trading was buoyed by banking, oil & gas, and consumer durable stocks, although global signals presented a mixed picture.

Leading sectorally, Nifty Cement nudged upward by more than a percent, aligning with broad market positivity. Conversely, Nifty Metal emerged as the major laggard, falling by 1.11%. The BSE landscape reflected a similar pattern, with UltraTech Cement and SBI among the top gainers, while Power Grid and Tata Steel appeared as major drags.

In commodities trading, Brent crude stood at USD 85.30 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate at USD 80.05. Meanwhile, spot gold prices declined slightly to USD 4,028.13 per ounce, after a previous session surge was spurred by inflationary pressures stemming from elevated oil prices. Analysts, including Vipin Dixena, observed cautious market sentiment, with Nifty facing resistance in the 24,130-24,150 range, remaining below its 50-day EMA.