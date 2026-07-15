Red Sea Tensions: Iran's Strategic Maneuver in Global Energy Markets

Iran has threatened to expand its control over global energy markets by targeting the Red Sea, as tensions with the U.S. escalate. This development could disrupt the critical Bab el-Mandeb strait, severely impacting global oil trade. The Houthis play a pivotal role in Iran's strategic operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:57 IST
Red Sea Tensions: Iran's Strategic Maneuver in Global Energy Markets
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  • Iran

Iran has issued a stark warning, suggesting it may extend its influence over global energy markets from the Strait of Hormuz to the critical Red Sea route, should U.S. offensives persist. This strategy relies heavily on the cooperation of Houthi allies positioned in Yemen.

The potential closure of the Bab el-Mandeb strait, the gateway to the Red Sea, could exacerbate the global energy crisis, especially as the Red Sea becomes a crucial alternative route following disruptions in Hormuz. Saudi Arabia has already diverted the majority of its oil exports to the Red Sea port of Yanbu in response to recent conflicts.

The intricacies of this geopolitical maneuver involve the Houthis, who, despite their relative independence, are ideologically aligned with Iran. The group's involvement could further destabilize energy corridors, particularly if tensions between Iran, the U.S., and regional stakeholders continue to escalate.

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