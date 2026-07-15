Turning Tables: India-UK CETA Ushers in a New Era of Economic Partnership

The activation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signals a transformative phase in bilateral bonds, emphasizing implementation. Success rides on business uptake, job creation, and cross-border investments, as emphasized by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal. Businesses now hold the key to seizing the opportunities presented by this landmark deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:55 IST
Turning Tables: India-UK CETA Ushers in a New Era of Economic Partnership
India-UK CETA Press Conference in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) now operational, the spotlight shifts from negotiation to implementation, as its success hinges on business adoption, job creation, and investment inflow, according to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal. Addressing a press conference marking the implementation, Agarwal noted that the agreement heralds a new era in India-UK economic relations.

Agarwal urged industry stakeholders to convert the opportunities offered by CETA into substantial outcomes, impacting livelihoods across both nations. The Department of Commerce, he noted, aims to collaborate with Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and industry clusters nationwide to highlight sector-specific prospects to ensure businesses of all sizes benefit.

UK High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron lauded CETA as a significant milestone, fostering deeper economic cooperation. She emphasized the agreement's transformative potential, measured by business engagement, employment support, investment attraction, and long-term prosperity. Industry leaders from various sectors, such as gems and jewellery, sports goods, and information technology, expressed optimism about the new export and investment avenues this agreement opens.

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