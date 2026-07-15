Turning Tables: India-UK CETA Ushers in a New Era of Economic Partnership

With the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) now operational, the spotlight shifts from negotiation to implementation, as its success hinges on business adoption, job creation, and investment inflow, according to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal. Addressing a press conference marking the implementation, Agarwal noted that the agreement heralds a new era in India-UK economic relations.

Agarwal urged industry stakeholders to convert the opportunities offered by CETA into substantial outcomes, impacting livelihoods across both nations. The Department of Commerce, he noted, aims to collaborate with Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and industry clusters nationwide to highlight sector-specific prospects to ensure businesses of all sizes benefit.

UK High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron lauded CETA as a significant milestone, fostering deeper economic cooperation. She emphasized the agreement's transformative potential, measured by business engagement, employment support, investment attraction, and long-term prosperity. Industry leaders from various sectors, such as gems and jewellery, sports goods, and information technology, expressed optimism about the new export and investment avenues this agreement opens.