Chancellor Merz Appeals to AfD Voters: Preserve Freedom and Peace

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urges Alternative to Germany (AfD) voters to assess government actions objectively before the upcoming election. Addressing the need for peace and economic improvement, he calls for a critical view beyond social media. Merz also stresses the importance of EU-China dialogue on currency issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:53 IST
Chancellor Merz Appeals to AfD Voters: Preserve Freedom and Peace
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged voters of the far-right Alternative to Germany (AfD) to evaluate his government’s actions with an objective perspective, ahead of a critical election that could see the AfD gain power at the state level for the first time. Speaking at a summer press conference, Merz asked voters to rely on more than just social media for information.

“We are striving to preserve this country’s freedom and peace,” Merz stated, underlining the government's efforts to enhance the economic landscape.

Additionally, Merz emphasized the urgency for the European Union to engage in dialogue with China to address concerns over the country's devalued currency.

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