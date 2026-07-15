German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged voters of the far-right Alternative to Germany (AfD) to evaluate his government’s actions with an objective perspective, ahead of a critical election that could see the AfD gain power at the state level for the first time. Speaking at a summer press conference, Merz asked voters to rely on more than just social media for information.

“We are striving to preserve this country’s freedom and peace,” Merz stated, underlining the government's efforts to enhance the economic landscape.

Additionally, Merz emphasized the urgency for the European Union to engage in dialogue with China to address concerns over the country's devalued currency.