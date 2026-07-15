Escalating Tensions: U.S. Strikes on Iran Amid Blockade

The United States has escalated its military engagement with Iran by executing a fresh set of strikes on Iran's coastal defense systems and missile sites. This follows the U.S. reinstating a naval blockade on Iranian ports, intensifying the struggle for control over the pivotal Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. Central Command revealed that strikes started early Wednesday and targeted Iranian military sites on Greater Tunb Island to weaken Iran's capacity to disrupt commercial shipping in the Strait. The intent, officials say, is to diminish Iran's military response capabilities significantly.

Iran has retaliated with strikes against U.S. military targets in the Gulf states, further threatening the closure of critical energy export routes. Analysts suggest that a full-scale war remains unlikely, but the ongoing hostilities are destabilizing global oil markets and could open new conflict fronts, impacting international geopolitics.