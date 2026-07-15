Czech Republic Reintroduces E-Sales Reporting

The Czech lower house has approved plans to resurrect an electronic sales reporting system. This initiative aims to limit the grey economy and is expected to generate 14 billion crowns (approximately $660 million) annually in budget revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 18:16 IST
Czech Republic Reintroduces E-Sales Reporting
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  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech lower house has given the green light to government plans to bring back an electronic sales reporting system.

This strategic move targets the reduction of the grey economy as the nation strives to streamline taxable activities among businesses.

The government anticipates this program will bolster the budget by 14 billion crowns ($660 million) each year.

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