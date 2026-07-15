Spy Chief Confirmation Drama: Clayton's Subpoenas Stir Senate Tensions

Jay Clayton, nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the United States' top intelligence officer, faced a contentious confirmation hearing on Wednesday. Lawmakers from both parties expressed concerns over his recent subpoenas of New York Times journalists, issued during his tenure as a leading U.S. attorney in Manhattan.

Trump's nomination of Clayton as Director of National Intelligence has been marred by legislative maneuvering, with the President leveraging the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to push Congress on a voter ID bill known as the SAVE Act. While Trump's administration argues the legislation strengthens election security, critics say it disenfranchises many voters.

Clayton's actions, particularly the subpoenaing of journalists, have escalated tensions, with some senators interpreting it as an attempt to intimidate the press. Democratic and some Republican senators support replacing current acting DNI Bill Pulte, citing his lack of national security experience, to advance pending intelligence legislation.