Republican Committee Proposes $95 Billion Partisan Spending Plan

A Republican-led committee in the U.S. House unveiled a $95 billion spending package, allocating $73 billion for defense and intelligence over ten years. The plan includes $10 billion for Trump's SAVE America Act and $12 billion for agriculture. Passage in the Senate remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:18 IST
Republican Committee Proposes $95 Billion Partisan Spending Plan
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A Republican-controlled committee in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled a $95 billion spending plan, largely allocating $73 billion over the next decade to bolster defense and intelligence operations.

The 47-page budget proposal aims to authorize substantial funding over ten years, including $10 billion for implementing the SAVE America Act and $12 billion for agriculture programs. This resolution is scheduled for consideration by the House Budget Committee on Thursday.

House leaders are pushing to pass the budget resolution next week, seeking to swiftly enact the spending plan through a budget reconciliation bill, a move intended to bypass Democratic opposition in the Senate. However, whether the measures can pass the Senate remains uncertain.

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