India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A New Horizon for Bilateral Prosperity

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement aims to revolutionize bilateral trade by eliminating tariffs on various goods, boosting sectors such as apparel, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. This historic deal promises increased exports, enhanced connectivity, and integration into global supply chains, benefiting both economies significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 18:58 IST
India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A New Horizon for Bilateral Prosperity
Industry experts on India-UK trade and business opportunities (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is set to herald a new era of economic cooperation, with expectations of substantial growth in bilateral trade. By eliminating tariffs on a broad spectrum of goods, the agreement promises to invigorate industries such as apparel, electronics, engineering, pharmaceuticals, handicrafts, and gems and jewelry.

Speaking to ANI, Vipin Vohra, Chairman of Continental Carriers Group, highlighted the transformative potential of the trade pact. He emphasized that the new agreement would open up vast opportunities for both countries in multiple sectors, with particular benefits anticipated for garments, handicrafts, pharmaceuticals, and jewelry. Vohra underscored the need for better air and maritime connectivity to support the predicted surge in trade volumes between the two nations.

Similarly, Sakthivel, Chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), lauded the agreement as a landmark moment for India's apparel industry. Gurmeet Singh, CEO of the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council, noted that the deal would bolster India's electronics and technology exports while enhancing integration into global supply chains. He cited potential opportunities for Indian manufacturers to integrate components into UK products, thus benefiting both economies significantly.

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