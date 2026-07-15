Ranchi Police Nab Suspect After High-Speed Chase Incident

Police in Ranchi apprehended 38-year-old Vishram Oragon after he seriously injured an officer during a high-speed escape from an attempted vehicle inspection. The incident unfolded around 11:30 AM on Tuesday near Morabadi Prime Park, when Oragon's black SUV, which had suspicious elements like tinted windows, a damaged windshield, and a muddy license plate, caught the attention of a patrolling police unit.

According to Ranchi Superintendent of Police Paras Rana, as soon as the Lalpur Police Station patrol team approached for inspection, Oragon sped off, leading to a reckless chase during which the patrol vehicle driver's head was injured. The officer needed five stitches but is reportedly out of danger.

The SUV's registration was traced, leading to the arrest of Oragon and confiscation of his vehicle. An FIR is filed, and he faces legal charges. Rana emphasized the importance of public cooperation with police to uphold safety and combat crime effectively.