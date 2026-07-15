Ranchi Police Nab Suspect After High-Speed Chase Incident

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Ranchi after injuring a police officer in a high-speed escape from a vehicle inspection. The suspect, Vishram Oragon, sped away with his suspicious SUV, which was later seized. The injured officer is recovering, and legal proceedings are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 20:06 IST
Ranchi Police Nab Suspect After High-Speed Chase Incident
Ranchi Superintendent of Police (SP) Paras Rana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Ranchi apprehended 38-year-old Vishram Oragon after he seriously injured an officer during a high-speed escape from an attempted vehicle inspection. The incident unfolded around 11:30 AM on Tuesday near Morabadi Prime Park, when Oragon's black SUV, which had suspicious elements like tinted windows, a damaged windshield, and a muddy license plate, caught the attention of a patrolling police unit.

According to Ranchi Superintendent of Police Paras Rana, as soon as the Lalpur Police Station patrol team approached for inspection, Oragon sped off, leading to a reckless chase during which the patrol vehicle driver's head was injured. The officer needed five stitches but is reportedly out of danger.

The SUV's registration was traced, leading to the arrest of Oragon and confiscation of his vehicle. An FIR is filed, and he faces legal charges. Rana emphasized the importance of public cooperation with police to uphold safety and combat crime effectively.

TRENDING

1
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
2
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
3
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
4
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026