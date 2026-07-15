Messi Set for Historic First Clash Against England in World Cup Semi-Finals

In a historic matchup, Argentina's iconic captain Lionel Messi will face England for the first time in his international career during the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in Atlanta. This landmark meeting comes as Argentina, the defending champions, continue their quest for consecutive World Cup titles.

Messi, who has previously battled every other World Cup-winning nation, described the upcoming match as special, emphasizing England's status as a formidable opponent. Argentina secured their semi-final berth with a 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland, while also achieving high scores in previous knockout stages.

England, aiming to reach their first World Cup final since 1966, have demonstrated resilience, securing their semi-final spot with a 2-1 extra-time win against Norway. The upcoming clash revives a storied football rivalry, last contested in 2002, as both teams vie for a coveted spot in the final against Spain.