Ben & Jerry's Foundation Faces Uncertain Future
The Ben & Jerry's Foundation is set to halt operations by year's end following loss of funding and eviction by Magnum Ice Cream unless a positive court ruling is obtained.
- Country:
- United States
The Ben & Jerry's Foundation announced on Wednesday that it would suspend operations at the end of the year. This announcement follows its primary funder, Magnum Ice Cream, cutting ties.
Magnum withdrew its financial support in April 2025, further ordering the foundation to vacate its office space by July 15, 2026.
The foundation is now seeking a favorable court ruling to reverse these decisions to continue its work.