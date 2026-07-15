J&J Defies Forecasts with MedTech Innovations and Strong Pharmaceutical Sales

Johnson & Johnson surpassed Wall Street expectations for the second quarter despite a dip in its medical device unit's performance. The company reported impressive sales figures driven by its key pharmaceuticals, Tremfya and Darzalex, offsetting weaker earnings from its Impella heart pumps.

The drop in Impella sales follows a U.K. study that scrutinized the device's use in certain coronary procedures, leading to a 2% dip in demand after a robust first-quarter growth of 14%. CFO Joseph Wolk remains optimistic about the franchise's recovery, expecting data next year to prove Impella's efficacy.

Medical device sales hit $8.93 billion, slightly missing estimates, yet steady demand suggests resilient sector health. J&J's quarterly sales rose nearly 7% to $25.31 billion, overcoming hurdles to revise its annual sales and earnings forecasts upward. Tremfya sales surged, compensating for the revenue drop in Stelara, positioning J&J for continued growth.