AirBaltic Seeks Financial Lifeline Amid Default Fears

Latvia's state-backed airline airBaltic is seeking short-term financing from bondholders in a move to stabilize its financial situation and avoid default. Facing rising costs and investor concerns, airBaltic's financial challenges are compounded by delayed stock market listings and cash flow issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 21:32 IST
AirBaltic Seeks Financial Lifeline Amid Default Fears
  • Country:
  • Latvia

Latvia's airBaltic has announced its intention to seek interim financing from bondholders during a meeting on August 3, aiming to stabilize its finances and prevent the risk of default. According to a company notice obtained by Reuters, the state-backed airline requires liquidity as it reviews its capital structure.

The airline's financial woes are exacerbated by rising costs since the Iran war began in late February, exposing structural issues within the aviation industry and raising investor concerns. AirBaltic, which operates a fleet of 55 Airbus A220-300 aircraft and plans to expand, faces challenges including engine delivery delays that have stalled stock market listings.

With airBaltic's €380 million bond yield rising sharply since March, as reported by LSEG data, concerns about default loom large. Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs emphasized the need for a strategic commercial investor and a clear future strategy for the airline, which struggles with debt repayment obligations and liquidity issues.

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