AirBaltic's Financial Turbulence: Seeking Lifeline Amid Looming Default

Latvia's national airline, AirBaltic, is urgently pursuing interim financing from its bondholders as it attempts to stabilize its financial situation and avoid the possibility of default, according to a notice obtained by Reuters.

The state-backed carrier, supported by Lufthansa, is facing financial troubles highlighted by Fitch Ratings with a 'CCC-' rating and its bonds witnessing increased risk perceptions. AirBaltic's fiscal woes have been exacerbated by rising costs linked to geopolitical tensions, underlining structural vulnerability within the airline.

Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs has indicated that government aid is contingent on a strategic, commercial investment plan. As the airline seeks additional funding, bondholders are invited to participate in the interim financing to secure liquidity and sustain operations.