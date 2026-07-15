Global Markets Surge Amid Cooling Inflation and Strong Earnings Reports

MSCI's global equities index rose as U.S. inflation showed signs of retreat and strong earnings reports were released. There were mixed reactions as oil prices fell amid U.S.-Iran tensions. Easing price pressures impacted U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar weakened against major currencies, signaling patience from the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 21:43 IST
Global Markets Surge Amid Cooling Inflation and Strong Earnings Reports
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  • Country:
  • United States

MSCI's global equities index climbed on Wednesday, buoyed by unexpected declines in U.S. inflation and robust corporate earnings reports. Despite ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions, oil prices trended lower. Recent U.S. data appears to signal an easing of inflation, suggesting the Federal Reserve may hold off on rate hikes.

The U.S. launched new strikes against Iran's defense systems while maintaining a naval blockade. Despite geopolitical unrest, investors remained optimistic, driven by favorable earnings reports from major financial and healthcare firms. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all reported gains by midday, reflecting market resilience.

Global indices also rose, with European and Asian markets marking gains. U.S. Treasury yields fell amid softening inflationary pressures, impacting the dollar's strength against other currencies. Volatility in oil prices persisted due to Middle East tensions, but gold prices saw minor fluctuations.

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